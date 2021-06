Photo courtesy of Tesla, Inc. Tesla Model S Plaid turned out to be so good that there was no need to release the Plaid +, said the CEO of the company, Elon Musk. The release of the Model S Plaid and Plaid+ have been highly anticipated as their specs are mind-boggling. However, Tesla canceled the production of the Plaid+ as there was no need for it. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said today via Twitter that the Model S Plaid is so good that there’s no need for Plaid+, which was the reason for the cancellation.