TAMPA, Fla — St. Petersburg is one of Tampa Bay's most successful cities in terms of mitigating the spread of COVID-19. "Right now our numbers are going in the right direction. We’ve been able to get our two week positivity rate under four percent and actually, it dipped a little under four percent. We expect it to be somewhere between three and five which is exactly where we want to be," St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said.