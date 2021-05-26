Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

What To Do Before Entering The Market For A Car

By KHTS Articles
Santa Clarita Radio
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a car can be an extremely exciting point in someone’s life. It’s the new chapter in someone’s life. After all, you’ll be making a big investment that will impact you for years to come. So, as exciting as this is, there are a number of considerations you should keep in mind prior to entering the market. Whether you’re going all out buying a brand new car, or replacing an old car that has put its best days behind it, don’t rush into any decision.

www.hometownstation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Small Cars#Market#Car Parts#High Performance Cars#Autoparts24#Khts Fm#The Santa Clarita Valley#Traffic#Investment#Brand#Adjustments#Considerations#Rush#Report#Antelope Valley#Disappointment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsitechpost.com

What to Do With Your Old Car

It's going to come to a stage in your life when you own an old car. This could be the car you currently drive, or one that has been collecting dust for a number of years. Either way, breakdowns and a bit of rust usually indicate that it's time to buy a new one. So, what are you going to do with the previous vehicle? There's a number of viable options available to you. Depending on your needs, desires, and capabilities, one option may suit you better than another. Not to mention the car might not be useless yet, and could still be used.
Carswardsauto.com

What Do Holidays Have to Do With Car Buying?

Is there something mystical about holidays that puts people in a car-buying mood? Does a kind of magic mesmerize them to shop for vehicles because it’s the Fourth of July, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Presidents’ Day and, of course, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend?. Actually, the magic is in the marketing that...
Buying CarsJalopnik

Here Are Some Tips To Navigate What Might Be The Worst Car Market In History

For buyers looking for a new ride before the summer Memorial Day weekend is, historically, a pretty good time to buy. Most automakers and dealers would be clearing out previous model-year inventory with competitive discounts. This year is different, and you should probably just stay home. If you insist on buying a car this summer, follow these tips.
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Disrupters Are Driving the Car Market

When I was 9, my grandfather gave me a present: my first share of stock. It was a gorgeous, embossed certificate issued by the Ford Motor (F), which had just gone public on January 18, 1956, at $64.50 a share. In 1988, I decided to sell my share, which after...
Buying Carsautooutletsusa.com

What Should I Know Before Trading In My Car?

When you are ready to purchase a used vehicle at Auto Outlets USA, trading in your own vehicle is convenient because you can simply leave with your new vehicle. Trading in your vehicle not only lowers your monthly payments, but it does also lower the amount that is taxed. If you want to get the best value for your trade-in, here is what you should know before trading in your car.
Las Vegas, NVautobodynews.com

Lithia Motors & Driveway Enters Las Vegas Market

"We are thrilled to make a strategic entrance into the Las Vegas market with three of the four Hyundai points in the area, giving us a dominant presence with a dynamic growing brand," said Bryan DeBoer, president and CEO. "These franchises are matched perfectly with the local market demographics and further expand the reach and selection of our Driveway offerings by providing consumers transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however they desire."
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Does the ‘Brake Hold’ Button Do in a Car?

There are so many technical features and buttons in a new car today that it can be hard to figure out what each one does. Of course, if you buy a new car, you can always thumb through the owner’s manual and figure everything out. Or you can simply push every button and see what it does. But one button that you might not figure out is the “brake hold” button, which can be found in some of the newer cars on the market today.
Lubbock, TX937theeagle.com

Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are some ways to prepare before the majority of Lubbock Power & Light customers will be without power before this weekend’s planned outages. The main point is to protect any homes or business equipment when the power comes back on. Power going off may not be as much trouble.
Carswgnradio.com

What do I need to know about electric cars?

Electric cars are a popular topic in modern times, especially with the rise of electric vehicles. Whether you are looking for a Tesla model, Ford or other electric cars, you need to know about how they work. President of EV Annex. Matt Pressman gives a breakdown of if electric cars are worth purchasing.
StocksInvestorPlace

What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.

Good morning and welcome to the stock market today! The sun is shining, r/WallStreetBets is busy churning out short-squeeze targets and short-sellers are losing a whole lot of money. In the meantime, there is a lot for investors to digest as we wrap up a short trading week. So what will the stock market do today?
New York City, NYunderstandably.com

What kind of car do you drive?

There’s a fairly consistent conversation-starter in the Murphy household these days. Well, consistent in terms of conversations started by me, as opposed to those started by my wife. It goes like this: What do we do about the car?. You must understand. We live in a near-NYC suburb that bills...
Santa Clarita, CAtrendingetc.com

Santa Clarita Diet: Why Was It Canceled?

Though the show built a fan following very strong, Santa Clarita Diet got discontinued after season 3, and here’s the reason why…!!!. Avery’s interesting horror comedy loved by both fans and critics, the show turned out to be a huge success in season 1. However, even after the love and acknowledgment it got, Santa Clarita Diet got canceled after season 3. The plot revolved around the simple lives of ‘Joel and Shiela’ whose life turns out to complicate when Shiela starts showing signs of being a ‘ZOMBIE’. They start struggling to find a work-life balance as real estate agents and loving parents while also trying to hide and find a cure for Shiela. One of the weird and horrific side effects of her Zombie personality is that she starts craving ‘human flesh’ and violent mood swings (so unlike a normal person’s mood swing).
Beauty & Fashionknowledgestew.com

Why Are Shoes Taken Off Before Entering a House in Japan?

Where did the Japanese custom of taking off shoes before entering a house come from? It began around the Heian period in 794–1192 AD with the upper class, and the custom eventually spread to the other classes. One of the main reasons for taking off shoes or sandals before entering...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Responding to kids and pets in hot cars--what do you do?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima Animal Care Center is already seeing several calls a day for pets in hot cars. And the fix seems pretty simple--leave them at home. But what to do if you stumble upon someone who hasn’t?. “We’re already in the triple digits, so it’s definitely...
Augusta, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless! No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store who work there, and I saw her post. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.