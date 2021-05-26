Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

We all have stuff. Some of that stuff we want to hold for any number of reasons. For example, it was passed down to us from a relative. Some of it we picked up along the way for one reason or another. Like, someone you knew had it, they didn't want it anymore, and you figured you could put it to good use. Now that item served its purpose and you're ready to unload it on someone who needs it. Some of us choose to donate it to a local non-profit, while others choose to see if they can at least get some money out of it. Several Newburgh residents will do the latter this Friday and Saturday during the town's annual Community Yard Sale.