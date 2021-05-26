Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

By Liberty
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools. Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.

my1053wjlt.com
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
State
California State
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Florida State
Newburgh, IN
Lifestyle
City
Economy, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Newburgh, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Sports
Princeton, IN
Government
Princeton, IN
Sports
City
Newburgh, IN
City
Princeton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Mayors#Municipal Building#Public Pools#City Hall#Il#The Aquatic Center#Wallethub#Tripadvisor#Best Beach Towns Every#Evansville City Pools#Atkinson Pool#P M Sunday#P M Friday#Lifeguards#U S Beach Towns#Burdette Park#Seasonal Positions#Sunscreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

New Coffee Truck Coming To The Evansville Area

Delicious coffee that comes to you is on its way to Evansville. If there's one thing that I know about folks in the Evansville area it's that they love their coffee. They will wait in line forever in a drive-thru to get a cup of their favorite drink. Sometimes, you're running behind and don't have time to wait in line before work. That's when you're dragging all day long, wishing you had a cup of coffee to wake you up. It would be nice if the coffee could come to you, right?
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

How You Can Help Decide the City of Evansville’s New Flag

Back in August of 2020, a group of Evansville residents got together and decided the city's official flag was in desperate need of an upgrade. So, they created the Evansville Flag Project and encouraged all city residents to submit a drawing or concept of what they would like the new flag to look like. After receiving a number of submissions, a group of local designers used them as inspiration to create a number of designs which they narrowed down to four finalists, and now they're asking you to help pick which will represent our city.
Henderson, KYPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Henderson Fairgrounds Damaged – Do You Recognize These Vehicles?

In the evening hours on Wednesday, June 9th several vehicles were captured by security footage at the Henderson Kentucky Fairgrounds. While it is not unusual to have vehicles there, as the parks department keeps one of the gates unlocked to allow people to use the grounds to walk the trails or play with their children in the park (before dark), these vehicles are suspected of being up to something more nefarious.
Augusta, MEPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Darmstadt Food Truck is Serving Up Firecakes – But what Exactly is a Firecake?

If you do a google search for 'Fire cakes' you will find a bunch of sites with recipes from soldiers. A historically correct fire cake is made with flour, water, and salt. The soldiers cooked the mixture into cakes over a campfire. Mmm, burnt plain dough...Sounds great, right? Modern-day Firecakes are delicious donuts, and there is a new food truck in town specializing in Firecakes, drips, and ice cream.
Boonville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Free Family Movie Night In Boonville Coming Soon

The weather is perfect for spending evenings outdoors with your family, and you'll have the chance to do that with a free event coming to Boonville this month. Boonville Merchants Association will be hosting a free movie night at Studio Bee in Boonville on June 26th. They will be showing the new "Tom and Jerry" film outside on a projected screen. Not only will the movie be free for all to attend, but they will also be offering free refreshments too!
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

New Japanese Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s West Side

Those of us who love Asian food (guilty, party of one) will soon have a new restaurant on Evansville's west side to get our fix. Evansville 411 News, who tracks applications for new business developments in the area and shares them on their Facebook page, reported Wednesday afternoon, Osaka Japanese Hibachi and Sushi is in the process of taking over the space formerly known as Crazy Buffet II, and most recently Star Buffet on Pearl Drive in the building which is also home to Buffalo Wild Wings, Eye Mart, and Palm Beach Tan.
TravelPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

There’s a New Waterpark Located in the Smoky Mountains

A favorite vacation destination for many in the tri-state area is the Smoky Mountains. Whether you're going to Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge, there's always something to do and so much to see! Plus the Smoky Mountains are just beautiful. I could get lost in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park sightseeing all day.
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Five-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Owns a Candy Store

How many of you had a lemonade stand when you were a kid? Or maybe it was a Kool-Aid stand? Or Wyler's? Remember Wyler's, the OTHER powdered soft drink brand?. I had a Kool-Aid stand out front during the summer months, sometimes, AND when Mom would have yard/garage sales. (Truth be told, that didn't happen very often.)
HobbiesPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Owensboro Man Lands Massive Score on Gobbler Getaway at Holiday World

Future generations will speak of this legendary day- Jacob Kiper, Memorial Day, 2021. Years ago, when Gobbler Getaway enjoyed its debut season at Holiday World back in 2006, we teamed up with the amusement park for a really fun contest. We took 32 qualifiers to the ride, put them on it and had them compete head-to-head for a chance to win a "getaway" to the Caribbean! Yes, we gave away a cruise to Mexico, which Shannon Robbins won!
Newburgh, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Newburgh Community Yard Sale Happening This Friday and Saturday

We all have stuff. Some of that stuff we want to hold for any number of reasons. For example, it was passed down to us from a relative. Some of it we picked up along the way for one reason or another. Like, someone you knew had it, they didn't want it anymore, and you figured you could put it to good use. Now that item served its purpose and you're ready to unload it on someone who needs it. Some of us choose to donate it to a local non-profit, while others choose to see if they can at least get some money out of it. Several Newburgh residents will do the latter this Friday and Saturday during the town's annual Community Yard Sale.
New Harmony, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Summer Just Got Spookier New Harmony Hosting Ghost Walks All Summer

It's June which means it's the time of year where I really start my countdown to Halloween. Don't get me wrong I love summertime as much as the next person, but my favorite time of year is fall. Something about the crisp nights, and the Halloween decor popping up at stores just makes me feel happy. I also love all the spooky events that surround Halloween. One of my favorite events to enjoy each October are haunted ghost walks, but now you can enjoy them all summer long.
Indiana StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Hit The Water For Indiana’s Free Fishing Weekend Jun 5th and 6th

Indiana residents can enjoy the outdoors and go fishing for free this weekend!. There are many areas around the Tri-State to put your fishing skills to the test, but if you are 17 and older, you must purchase your fishing license first. However, there are a few days this year when a license is not required. Two of those days happen to be this weekend, June 5th and 6th.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

National Donut Day Deals in the Evansville Area

I think Homer Simpson said it best when he said, "Mmmmmmm, donuts." The sweet treat has become a breakfast staple all over the country, and around the world, including here in the Tri-State where we have several bakeries whipping up hundreds, if not thousands of them every day for those of us who want to start our days on a sweet foot.