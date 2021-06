Three people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 56 and Mower County Road 3 near Austin Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Ford Explorer being driven by 53-year old Timothy Paul Lafluer of Brandon, South Dakota was westbound on County Road 3 at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday evening while a 2019 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 48-year old Matthew Lee Larson of Decorah, Iowa was southbound on Highway 56 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.