All images by Caitlin Fullam. Used with permission. "These photos were an escape for me during a dark time," photographer Caitlin Fullam tells me. "I created a whimsical world of surreal pastel landscapes because I felt stuck. I craved new places, warmth, and color." This past winter, Caitlin spent early mornings and late nights on the road and in the mountains, exploring landscapes across Colorado and New Mexico. She used double exposures on film to document the journeys she took on those endless December and January days, across rugged terrain and into the depths of her own imagination.