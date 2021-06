Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S., exceeding an annual death toll of 36,000 people. In a nation of 227 million licensed drivers, nearly 6 million people are driving with a suspended license and they make up 13 percent of drivers in accidents where someone is killed. Additionally, one in ten drivers has at least one offense ranging from speeding to vehicular homicide that, for whatever reason, does not appear on their official record. This means there are likely millions of additional drivers on the road who should have temporarily or permanently lost their licenses, but have not. A lack of federal accountability allows these careless drivers to stay on the road. Our truck accident lawyers have handled numerous cases where families lost the people closest to them because trucking companies with little to no regulation hire incompetent drivers with histories of past violations.