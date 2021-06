Please note, the information in this post is not a replacement for personal medical advice. If you had to pick one word that describes the last year, it might be “stressful”. People like predictability and resist change. When their world is turned upside down it creates a context for a stress reaction. Graduations, marriages, vacations, recitals, and so many other events that provide rhythm and meaning to our lives were stripped away. This left people feeling isolated, lonely, and disconnected. Even one such disruption in someone’s life can have a significant impact on their functioning, let alone several disruptions, one right after another. None of this is news to any of us. However, it does remind us of the situation couples found themselves in over the last 16 months.