“The future’s in the air, can feel it everywhere, blowing with the wind of change,” the West German rock band Scorpions roared in 1991, clad in tight black leather from head to toe. Their ballad was a global hit the year after German unification, coming just in time for the demise of the Soviet Union. It came to epitomise the end of the cold war, and the hope that democratic revolutions would ripple around the world.