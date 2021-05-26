Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Mountain Lion Breaks Through Window of Home Filled With Taxidermy Trophy Heads

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in mountain lion country and have taxidermy trophy heads within view of a window you might want to pay attention to this. SF Gate reports a mountain lion broke through the exterior glass window of a residence in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno early Tuesday. Police said in a statement it’s believed the animal was drawn into the home by several large game taxidermy trophy heads mounted on the interior walls.

