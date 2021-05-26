Mountain Lion Breaks Through Window of Home Filled With Taxidermy Trophy Heads
If you live in mountain lion country and have taxidermy trophy heads within view of a window you might want to pay attention to this. SF Gate reports a mountain lion broke through the exterior glass window of a residence in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno early Tuesday. Police said in a statement it’s believed the animal was drawn into the home by several large game taxidermy trophy heads mounted on the interior walls.unofficialnetworks.com