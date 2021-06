Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.