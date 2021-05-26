Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Robin & Linda Williams join the Heifetz Memorial Day Hootenanny

Augusta Free Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Some of your favorite Heifetz “Hoot” stars will be returning to Staunton to kick off the summer series on Friday at SummerStage @ The Blackburn. The lineup includes the all-star trio of fancy fiddlers Kitty Amaral, Kiarra Saito-Beckman and Isabella Gorman, cellist...

augustafreepress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mattea
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Person
Tom T. Hall
Person
Robin
Person
Mollie O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Music Stars#Hamilton#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Cellist#Banjoist Andrew Green#Love#Artists#Lyrics#Staunton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Combat SportsComicBook

CM Punk Remembers Hilarious Story Involving Robin Williams

CM Punk was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast recently and shared a hilarious story involving legendary comedian Robin Williams and Lars Frederiksen, lead singer of the band Rancid. Punk began (h/t Fightful), "I never ever tell this story because Lars was very good friends with Robin Williams. There was one time I was sleeping upstairs in Lars' house and, I like to sleep, ladies and gentlemen. To this day, if I don't have to get up and do anything - I don't got to set an alarm - I'm a free spirit. Do you know what I mean? I don't got planes to catch. I did a whole lifetime of that, so I just sleep until I wake up, and I was doing that at Lars'. I woke up because somebody had jumped on top of me while I was sleeping and as I wake up and I turn around I'm like, 'it's f—ing Robin Williams.' So, what do you do? Right? This is the first time I've ever met Robin Williams and I think, as the story goes, he was just like, 'oh, the wrestler, he's sleeping upstairs right now?' Lars was like, 'yeah,' and Robin, being who Robin is, is like, 'f— yeah, let's Jimmy Superfly Snuka this motherf—er.' So he runs up and he splashes me in the bed. I wake up and I immediately think it's Lars, so I just start charging after him.
Violent Crimesthebrighterside.news

Lydia Hillard Opens Up About Robin Williams Act of Kindness on Set

Robin Williams was a fantastic actor known for many things; however, a few films in which the actors’ performance became both classic and iconic. Of course, Williams’ voice works as the Genie in Aladdin has left the actor Disney legend to many fans. Other roles, such as Mrs. Doubtfire, have also been ingrained into the minds of many.
Payette, IDArgus Observer Online

Growing a 98-year-old tradition: Unlocking the history of the annual Apple Blossom fest

Following a shutdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette Apple Blossom Festival returns for its 98th anniversary in 2021. But how did the festival get planted in Payette? What has helped it take root? The Independent-Enterprise dug deep into its archives to share with you how this tradition’s seeds were sown and share examples of what has kept it growing to where it is today.
Payette, IDArgus Observer Online

Apple Blossom fest — what to expect this year

PAYETTE — Like most other large gatherings worldwide, the proverbial COVID-19 ax fell on the Payette Apple Blossom Festival in 2020. But with case counts remaining low in Idaho, the Apple Blossom Committee pushed forward with its plans for the 2021 festival. As the festival turns 98 years old, the...
Politicscheyennestar.online

Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY…The Durham Willing Workers Club hosted the Memorial Day program at the Fairview Cemetery. Melvin Walser offered the prayer and Boy Scout Troop #108 had the flag raising ceremony. Melba Thomas read In Flanders Field and Judi Walser lead the singing of God Bless America. Stephanie Bachmann was in charge of playing Taps. The club ladies served refreshments to those in attendance. Pictured, Back row: Janna Montgomery, Melba Thomas, Pat Collins, Stephanie Bachmann, Karen Harman. Front row: Eltha Hensley and Lucille Porter. Photo provided.
CelebritiesVulture

You Had Us at ‘Vanessa Hudgens Tribute to Debbie Allen,’ Kennedy Center

This Sunday, June 6, CBS and Paramount+ will air and stream the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, an awards show with zero element of surprise, because honorees are announced months in advance. In lieu of suspense, the main draws of the ceremony are the performances and speeches. And on June 3, the Kennedy Center teased some of the performances we can look forward to with little YouTube clips. The highlight? Vanessa “people are going to die, which is terrible but inevitable” Hudgens in her full ’80s leg-warmer jush, singing and dancing to Debbie Allen’s iconic Fame choreography. It looks absolutely cuckoo, and it’s a glimmer of hope that televised musicals are back, baby. Which unfortunately means Derek Hough dusted off his ol’ chimney-sweep routine to pay tribute to honoree Dick Van Dyke. Other tidbits include Kelly Clarkson singing Garth Brooks, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris singing Joan Baez, and Yo-Yo Ma doing a tribute to Midori. We’ll be watching at 8 p.m., mostly for the V-Hudge of it all.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

15 Patriotic Classic Rock Songs for Your Independence Day Playlist

Nothing says 4th of July like hosting friends and family, grilling on the deck or maybe chilling by the pool, some classic tunes coming through the outdoor speakers… But don’t just hit play on some generic playlist and call it a party – step up your Independence Day party with these 15 Patriotic Classic Rock songs.
CelebritiesNonesuch Records

Watch: Emmylou Harris Performs at Kennedy Center Honors for Joan Baez

Emmylou Harris and Mary Chapin Carpenter came together to pay tribute to Kennedy Center Honoree Joan Baez, performing a medley of "Diamonds & Rust," "God Is God," and "We Shall Overcome," at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS last night. You can watch their performance below.
Musicdecaturradio.com

Report: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Prepping New Album

It looks as though Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are finally prepping a followup to their 2007 Grammy Award-winning Raising Sand album. Ultimate Classic Rock posted that pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, revealed on the Everyone Loves Guitar podcast, “I actually just recently heard a song from the upcoming record. (Plant) is doing another record with — has done another record — with Alison Krauss and I heard a track from it the other day.”
Musicrelix

Chris Thile: Laysongs

Laysongs is, both by design and default, Chris Thile’s most personal album. It’s just him—voice and mandolin—offering six originals and three covers. It couldn’t be any other way—as Thile has said about the recording, it would have been unfair to place these words in the mouth of another singer. There’s a lot of spiritual threads running through the music—one track is titled “God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot” and another is even called “Ecclesiastes.” None of these selections would feel quite right if they were written for Thile’s band, Punch Brothers or, for that matter, anyone else. But that said, Laysongs is not a preachy work and, while there are strong gospel influences in the phrasings that Thile brings to the songs, they can easily be enjoyed out of that context, simply as pure expressions of joy and heart. “Laysong,” the first track, practically wills itself into existence from nothingness: an understated thump, a handclap and then that voice, inviting us to settle in and hear what the man has to say. “Oh, but then what shall we sing?/ Tell us, oh, but then what shall we sing now/ When we gather together with a hard week going and a hard week coming, to catch our breath?/ Laysong.” Thile is comfortable on his own and, as the collection unfolds, so are we: He doesn’t need any help to reach us. The three-part “Salt (In the Wounds) of the Earth” is a master stroke, a one-man mini[1]opera of sorts, while the covers, whether emanating from Béla Bartók (“Sonata for Solo Violin,” expertly transposed to mandolin) or Buffy Sainte-Marie (the aforementioned “God Is Alive…,” based on a Leonard Cohen poem), are effortlessly Alive…,” based on a Leonard Cohen poem), are effortlessly remade in Thile’s image.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

H.E.R. To Join Chris Stapleton At 2021 CMT Music Awards

CMT has revealed that the final lineup of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards and Grammy winner H.E.R. will make her first country awards show appearance, performing with Chris Stapleton on Wednesday (6/9). Chris posted to Instagram earlier today (6/7) a picture of H.E.R.’s signature baby blue guitar along...
Celebritiesallaboutjazz.com

Happy Birthday, Cole Porter

We are celebrating Cole Porter's 130th birthday—born June 9, 1891, This means that Porter was 27 years old, having already had shows produced on Broadway, when the first jazz recording was made in 1917. Early recordings by James P. Johnson, Jimmie Lunceford, Teddy Wilson and Django Reinhardt showed the adaptability of his compositions to the jazz before Artie Shaw's landmark recording of "Begin the Beguine" in 1938. Today his beautiful melodies, compelling harmonies and clever lyrics explain his enduring appeal. This hour of Jazz at 100 Today! will present recent recordings from Porter's songbook by today's jazz stars.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Interview: Shannon McNally on why Waylon’s legacy needed a refresh

Why Waylon is funky and deserves to be appreciated by 30 year old girls and the pleasure of working with Terry Allen. New York born Shannon McNally has had a 20-year career in roots American music playing with a whole host of roots music legends including Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, The North Mississippi Allstars, Bobby Charles, Dr. John, Levon Helm and Willie Nelson among others. As well as maintaining her own solo career, she is also a member of Terry Allen’s Panhandle Mystery Band. When she joined Joe Poletto’s Blue Rose Music she was asked what would she record if she was given free rein and she said an album of Waylon Jennings tunes. Americana UK’s Martin Johnson caught up with Shannon McNally to discuss her new record ‘The Waylon Sessions’ and her career to date. Shannon explained why she felt that Waylon’s legacy need to be refreshed and how she is hoping that her record will bring Waylon’s music to the attention of 30 year old girls. She also explained that when listening to classic rock music on New York radio it was the sweet spot where the music of artists such as The Rolling Stones overlapped with roots American music such as the blues and country, and a J J Cale record she was given by her uncle, that inspired her to become a musician and started her on a musical journey that has taken her all over America..
Entertainmentgranthshala.com

Bruce Springsteen returning to Broadway in June

Bruce is ready for Springsteen return to broadway this summer. “The Boss” will be the title of a limited airing of his show “Springsteen on Broadway,” which begins June 26 at the St. James Theater. Currently, the show will close on 4 September. “I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and...
MusicUS News and World Report

CMT to Honor Black Country Music Pioneer Linda Martell

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Martell, one of the pioneers for Black acts in country music and the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, will be honored at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. The 86-year-old will receive the CMT Equal Play Award at Wednesday night's...
MusicBillboard

10 Best Music Moments From the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors are among the most prestigious awards in arts and entertainment, but the annual TV show long ago became formulaic and staid. The show desperately needed a makeover. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the producers to make some changes. Because of COVID regulations and best practices,...