Fairfield County Charter

Former Connecticut House Leader Themis Klarides becomes first candidate to run for governor

Posted by 
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpQqg_0aC9Y85W00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(HARTFORD, Conn.) Themis Klarides, former Republican House minority leader in the Connecticut legislature, filed paperwork on Wednesday to potentially run in the 2022 Connecticut governor’s race.

News 12 reported that Klarides is currently at the Republican Governors’ Association meeting in Nashville and released the following statement:

As I consider a candidacy for Governor in 2022, today I will be filing paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission to indicate that I will be expending personal resources as part of this consideration. At this point, I will not be accepting contributions or conducting any fundraising as I conduct my due diligence. I believe deeply in the potential of our state, and that the status quo of the Lamont administration has failed our families. I look forward to listening to voters across the state as I carefully consider what is best for our state, our people, and my family.

No other candidates have filed paperwork to run for governor against incumbent Ned Lamont, who was elected into office in 2018.

Fairfield County, CT
