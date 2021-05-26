Cancel
Wedowee, AL

Wedowee Council approves winery license

By Mike McCormick
Randolph Leader
 16 days ago

WEDOWEE - At Tuesday's meeting of Wedowee Town Council, the council approved an alcohol license request from Scott Bayliss, owner of a new winery in town. The winery is located in the former Otis Harry Service Station building that also formerly housed a residence and boat repair shop. Bayliss told the council he would be a good partner to other businesses in town. He said, "We are not going to be a bar, but just a place to come and relax after work or on the weekend."

