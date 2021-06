Starting a home design business is an incredible experience and a goal for many individuals. Needless to say, it’s not easy. Yet, as you learn some of the tricks of the trade, the journey becomes somewhat easier. From hiring the right people to building brand identity, the path is filled with trial and error. Insurance is one of the most important considerations because lack of adequate coverage can put you out of business immediately. It’s recommended to work with an insurance professional who can provide sound advice on the types of products that are available for your business. Some types of business insurance for interior designers include: