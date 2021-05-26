Cancel
Vacaville, CA

How Will YOU Choose To Remember?

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day, May 31st 2021, there are several ways to commemorate the sacrifices made by those brave individuals who’ve served our country. If you’re closer to Vacaville, you can be a part of the ceremonies slated for The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. They’ll have COVID-19 restricted events happening all weekend, beginning with volunteer flag-placement on Saturday, May 29th. On Vallejo’s Mare Island, remembrances at The Naval Cemetery will take place at Azuar Avenue and Imhoff Road on Monday, May 31st beginning at 9:00 am. Maybe you’ll choose to remember a personal connection to service and sacrifice; do you have a relative or friend who lost their lives defending the freedom we often take for granted? This coming Memorial Day gives us all a chance to reflect on the concept that military service is more than a job that people do: it truly is a commitment that deserves recognition throughout the year.

