Saint Louis, MO

Wellness Wednesday with Clarkson Eyecare: Identifying and Treating Presbyopia

KSDK
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — For many people, needing reading glasses can seem like a negative thing. But with early diagnosis and the right doctor, you may not need them just yet. Dr. Kayli Schwamb from Clarkson Eyecare joined Show Me St. Louis to explain presbyopia. It’s a visual condition that is first recognized between the ages of 40 and 45. Patients with this have trouble focusing on objects up close.

