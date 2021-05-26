NJ Officials Ask That You Snap Photos Of Any Flooding This Week

Make sure you keep your phone ready and charged. Officials are asking that you take some pictures of any flooding that you may encounter this week. NJ.com reports that tides are supposed to be ridiculously high this week, so towns both along the shore and mainland should prepare for some pretty bad flooding situations. Why is expected to flood so badly this week? That has to do with the moon. When the moon, the sun, and the Earth all align, that creates super high tides. What happens when the tide gets too high? Flooding.