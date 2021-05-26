Memorial Day travel numbers projected to be up

Father’s Day is a customary day for the celebration of fatherhood. In Catholic Europe, Father’s Day is known to date back to at least 1508. It is usually celebrated on March 19th and is known as the feast day of Saint Joseph. This celebration was brought to the Americas by the Spanish and Portuguese. Then, in 1908, Grace Golden Clayton proposed the day to honor those men who lost their lives in a mining accident in the U.S., though it was not accepted then. But in 1909, Senora Smart Dodd, who along with her five brothers were raised by her father alone, being inspired by attending a Mother’s Day celebration at church, convinced the Spokane Ministerial Association to celebrate Father’s Day worldwide. However, it wasn’t named a national holiday until Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972. While more than 111 countries recognize Father’s Day on different dates, the U.S. plus 92 other countries celebrate this special day on the third Sunday in June.