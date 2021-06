Germany-based neobank Kontist has announced enabling Apple Pay as a payment option. Customers can use Apple Pay on an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac to pay quickly in stores, on apps and on websites. When a Kontist debit card is linked to Apple Pay, the card number will not appear on the device Apple Pay is used on or stored on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, which is encrypted and saved in the secure element of the device. Each transaction is also authorised with a unique security code.