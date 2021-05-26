Garbage Pail Kids TV Series in the Works for HBO Max

We live in a time when nostalgia rules all, with film and TV studios scrambling to capitalize on the properties of yesteryear. This doesn't just include older movies and TV, however, as studio executives have also been targeting toy and collectible properties, many of which have no business being turned into narrative franchises (we're looking at you, Magic 8-Ball). That said, there are a couple of unique properties that do feel like they'd translate to on-screen stories, and HBO Max is finally taking a stab at one of them. The streaming service is teaming up with Danny McBride to create a brand new series based on the Garbage Pail Kids.