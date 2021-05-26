Cancel
TV Series

Garbage Pail Kids TV Series in the Works for HBO Max

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a time when nostalgia rules all, with film and TV studios scrambling to capitalize on the properties of yesteryear. This doesn't just include older movies and TV, however, as studio executives have also been targeting toy and collectible properties, many of which have no business being turned into narrative franchises (we're looking at you, Magic 8-Ball). That said, there are a couple of unique properties that do feel like they'd translate to on-screen stories, and HBO Max is finally taking a stab at one of them. The streaming service is teaming up with Danny McBride to create a brand new series based on the Garbage Pail Kids.

Danny Mcbride
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Adds Eric Roberts, Eric Andre and Jason Schwartzman to Season Two

According to Deadline, HBO’s comedy The Righteous Gemstones has added a holy trinity of actors to their second season with Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, Inherent Vice), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) and Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore, Bored to Death). Each actor will have a reoccurring role in the Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) created series, which is currently in production for its nine-episode sophomore season.
TV SeriesGizmodo

A New Garbage Pail Kids TV Show Is Coming From the Team Behind Halloween

The Garbage Pail Kids are back and they’ll soon be bringing exploding heads, dripping mucous, other violent, disgusting things to HBO Max. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who made the most recent iteration of Halloween, are developing a new animated series based on the popular, gross-out Topps trading cards, which were infamously turned into a live-action movie so terrible it’s now a cult classic.
TV SeriesIGN

Green Lantern Will Be Played By Jeremy Irvine in HBO Max Series

Jeremy Irvine has been cast to play Alan Scott in HBO Max's Green Lantern series. This news comes by way of Irvine's own Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself beside an image of Alan Scott from a DC comic book. The actor, who is perhaps best known as John Randolph Bentley in the Bourne TV series spinoff, Treadstone, said he's very excited to join the DC Universe alongside a quote familiar to any fan of Green Lantern.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jesse Plemons to star in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series 'Love and Death'. As per Variety, the forthcoming series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Garbage Pail Kids’: HBO Max Developing Animated Series From Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures, Topps & Tornante

The Garbage Pail Kids will go from trading card to screen in an animated series in the works at HBO Max. From co-creators and writers Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Josh Bycel, the series is inspired by McBride and Green’s affinity for Garbage Pail Kids and Saturday morning cartoons. The animated program is set to be family-friendly for an audience of all ages.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Green Lantern HBO Max Series Recruits Superman and Lois Director

The upcoming Green Lantern series in the works at HBO Max has found the director of its first two episodes. Lee Toland Krieger, whose recent work includes directing the acclaimed pilot episode of Superman and Lois, has reportedly signed on to direct the initial episodes of the new superhero series. The news follows multiple casting announcements that have already been made for the show, which is a joint collaboration between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion’: TV Review

Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” was released as a single in February of 1996, just weeks after Super Bowl XXX helped deliver nearly 53 million viewers to a two-part episode of Friends. Much of the discourse surrounding the song has focused on how its listed situations — like having 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife — are not, in fact, ironic.
TV SeriesGamespot

DC Casts Gay Green Lantern Alan Scott For HBO Max Series

Superman is Clark Kent and Batman is Bruce Wayne, but since the very beginning Green Lantern has been a title, and the Lanterns are legion. DC has now cast a second Lantern for its upcoming HBO Max series: the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott. Actor Jeremy Irvine announced on Instagram...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Sophie Turner Joins ‘The Staircase’ Series at HBO Max

Sophie Turner has joined the cast of the HBO Max series “The Staircase.”. Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about...
TV Seriesnewsatw.com

HBO Max: The 15 best TV shows to stream this weekend

It’s finally here. Friends: The Reunion is up on HBO Max. It features a ton of memorable and poignant moments, with behind-the-scenes footage and even a buzzy revelation between two cast members. If that isn’t your thing, season 4 of In Treatment and the finale of A Black Lady Sketch...
TV Seriescineuropa.org

HBO Max producing the action series ¡García!

HBO Max (which will reach European shores in the coming months) is producing the series ¡García!, based on the graphic novel by Santiago García and Luis Bustos (the former is also the co-writer of The Neighbor. [. +. ]. , a comic book brought to the big screen by Nacho...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

TV Ratings: 'Mare of Easttown' Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

The May 30 finale of “Mare of Easttown” drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet from creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel, who previously worked with HBO on “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.
TV & Videosfilmdaily.co

The ‘Harry Potter’ film series returns to HBO Max: Why did it leave?

The Harry Potter film series sparked a generation filled with young children expecting letters straight from Hogwarts in their mailboxes on the day of their eleventh birthdays. Unfortunately, we’ve all discovered soon enough we were nothing but Muggles. While you may still be slightly annoyed that you weren’t destined to be a wizard, we can all at least revisit and vicariously live out a life of magic through the Harry Potter film series.
MinoritiesNew Haven Register

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO Max’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Love and Death - Jesse Plemons to Star in HBO Max Limited Series

Jesse Plemons (“Fargo,” “Black Mirror”) will star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the Max Original limited series LOVE AND DEATH as “Allan Gore.”. Logline: Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe. Produced by Lionsgate. Executive producers: David E. Kelley (who will...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Mare of Easttown: Season Two? Could the HBO TV Series Return?

The Mare of Easttown series aired its finale on Sunday night and some viewers are wondering if they could see more of Mare’s story in a second season. HBO advertised the drama as a limited series but other shows have been labeled that way and returned for more. Brad Ingelsby,...