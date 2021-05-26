Cancel
Oswego County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSWEGO COUNTY At 1247 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pulaski to 6 miles southeast of Fulton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Central Square, Nine Mile Point, Mexico Point State Park, Battle Island State Park, Scriba, Volney, Palermo and New Haven. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from Lake Ontario and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from the Great Lakes and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.