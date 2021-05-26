Cancel
Man in critical condition after being shot by police in Kalihi

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu police shot and critically wounded a man after he allegedly pointed a firearm at an officer in Kalihi late Tuesday night. Police said officers attempted to arrest the man, who had an outstanding warrant, on Hikina Lane at about 11:30 p.m.. The man allegedly pointed a firearm at one...

