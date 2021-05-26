Cancel
Orlando, FL

UCF plans for full capacity at football games this fall

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 13 days ago

UCF is hoping to pack the Bounce House for football games after the athletic department announced it was planning a return to a pre-COVID environment, welcoming fans to all home athletic events beginning June 23.

“We all anticipated a return to full capacity by fall, and this represents a vote of confidence in that plan and a notable step in that direction,” said UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir. “The combination of vaccination-success stories and the low number of COVID cases on campus played into the decision to move to this position.”

Capacity at football games was limited to 25% last season in accordance with health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCF averaged 9,365 spectators or about 21% capacity for its four home games last season, according to attendance figures from the NCAA. The Knights averaged 43,903 fans from 2018-19.

Requirements for physical distancing and mandatory face coverings have been eliminated. However, fans may choose to wear face coverings.

“As far as football is concerned, we’ve already experienced strong momentum in recruiting and fan engagement with Coach [Gus] Malzahn and his staff,” said Mohajir. “We look forward to joining our alumni and fans in experiencing our 2021 football season in a packed and rocking Bounce House.”

UCF currently has sold 93% of available seats for the 2021 football season.

The decision to return to full capacity comes under guidance from the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can quit wearing their masks outdoors in crowds and in some indoor settings.

Florida State, Florida and USF all were planning to be at 100% capacity when the season opens with the other state schools already indicating a desire to operate a full capacity.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com .

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
