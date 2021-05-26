Severe Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Oswego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSWEGO COUNTY At 1247 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pulaski to 6 miles southeast of Fulton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Central Square, Nine Mile Point, Mexico Point State Park, Battle Island State Park, Scriba, Volney, Palermo and New Haven. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH