Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oneida; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Seneca County in central New York Northwestern Oneida County in central New York Northeastern Schuyler County in central New York Northeastern Yates County in central New York Cayuga County in central New York Onondaga County in central New York Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lysander to near Keuka Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Ithaca, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander, Van Buren and Baldwinsville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Clay, NY
City
Auburn, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
City
Cicero, NY
State
New York State
City
Keuka Park, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Oneida, NY
City
Lysander, NY
City
Van Buren, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Central New York#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Oneida County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold this morning. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Oneida County, NYOneida Dispatch

Picente: 'The future of Oneida County is bright'

Utica, N.Y. — The future of Oneida County is bright, filled with developing technological advancements, tourism opportunities, and county-wide innovation, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente during his 2021 State of the County address released. The bustling forthcoming and behind-the-scenes economic activity in Oneida County is starkly different when...
Romulus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

MaryAnne Kowalski, Romulus Resident That Fought to Protect Seneca Lake, Passes Away

Just days after being chosen as the next member of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency board, MaryAnne Kowalski passed away Friday. The oldest of eight kids, Kowalski moved to Romulus after her retirement from the New York State Health Department and almost immediately became involved in protecting Seneca Lake. She served as President of the Community to Preserve the Finger Lakes. Her appointment to the Seneca County IDA Board came Tuesday night.
Herkimer, NYcnybj.com

Oneida, Herkimer counties seek broadband input from residents, businesses

UTICA, N.Y. — Oneida and Herkimer counties are urging residents and businesses to participate in an online survey that will help to assess broadband needs and advance availability. The Mohawk Valley Economic Development District (MVEDD) is hosting the survey, per an Oneida County news release. “This survey is the first...
Oneida County, NYWKTV

Oneida County executive gives 2021 State of the County address

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente gave the 2021 State of the County address Tuesday, detailing plans for the county’s future following a trying year for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic. “These last 12 months have been challenging for everyone to say the least, but through it all,...