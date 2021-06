BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. A childhood refugee from communist Czechlosovokia, the 50-year-old Cejka made a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed an 8-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. Stricker closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270. Cejka got into the field as an alternate Monday when Jay Haas withdrew and left with full exemption.