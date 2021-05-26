Introducing Charlotte’s Home of the Year 2021

Charlotte is a place filled with architectural beauty and some of the best designers in the country. And I’m proud to celebrate that with our fourth annual Home of the Year Awards.

Seeking comfort and calm after a year-plus of uncertainty, nearly all submissions for this year’s awards were grounded in neutral colors, wood tones and brass finishes — including our winner.

For many designers and other professionals in the home industry, business boomed as people turned their attention to their spaces this past year. Our talented Charlotte designers pushed their limits and created in a way worth celebrating. (Seriously, cheers to all of you!)

This year’s winner, designed by Maggie Crandall of Crandall Haus , encapsulates what’s on our dream home wish list these days: space to comfortably gather, indoor-outdoor living areas, enough nooks to work from home privately, a home bar. It serves its family well in this moment, with incredibly creative solutions and style that we’ll be admiring for a long, long time.

Full Story + Photo Tour: See inside Axios Charlotte’s 2021 Home of the Year

