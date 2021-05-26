Cancel
Derrick Rose on reaction to Trae Young, MSG crowd: 'The league has gotten so soft'

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 13 days ago

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose on the reaction to Trae Young’s taunting and the jeers Young heard from the MSG crowd: ‘The league has gotten so soft.’

