Derrick Rose on reaction to Trae Young, MSG crowd: 'The league has gotten so soft'

The Knicks are in the midst of enjoying their most successful and entertaining season since 2012-13. It has mostly been smooth sailing since the All-Star break as they have the 11th-best record in the league since then. They have wins over the Bucks, Lakers, Mavericks, Hawks, Hornets, Grizzlies and Clippers during that span, and have been praised for boasting one of the best defenses in the league while continuing to improve and impress on offense.