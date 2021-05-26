Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX40Z_0aC9X1we00

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.

The Japanese government is expected to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas including Tokyo past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Public concern has grown with the Olympics due to begin in Tokyo on July 23. Surveys show a majority of residents want the games canceled or postponed.

“There are push-backs all round right now, and they are going to buffet markets, largely because they aren’t all pushing in the same direction,” RaboResearch said in a report.

Technology shares were under pressure, though Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi rose 4% after it confirmed that the U.S. had removed it from a blacklist for Chinese tech companies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained less than 0.1% to 34,323.05. The Nasdaq added 0.6% to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2% to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

In the U.S., where the vaccine rollout has progressed at a better pace than in Asia, retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 23 cents to $65.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 14 cents to $66.21 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 21 cents to $68.66 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 109.15 Japanese yen from 109.14 yen. The euro cost $1.2189, down from $1.2192.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Asian Markets#Asian Shares#Currency Markets#Chinese Economy#Ap#Kospi#S P#Hang Seng#Japanese#Xiaomi#The Commerce Department#Federal Reserve#Invesco#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Asx#Associated Press#Inflation Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksWNCY

World stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low

TOKYO (Reuters) – World stock prices held near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields flirted with their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus. MSCI’s all-country world index last stood at 716.64, after scaling an...
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Slips As US Inflation Data Looms

Gold prices eased on Wednesday and the dollar index held firm, as investors looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for directional cues. Spot gold slid 0.2 percent to $1,889.98 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,891.95. U.S....
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set to inch higher, 'meme' stocks extend rally

(Reuters) -U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, although a lack of clear catalysts kept trading slow, with investors awaiting fresh cues from inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Buying into so-called "meme stocks" by small-time retail investors continued, with the new...
Businessfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

* Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. (Reuters) - World stock prices teetered near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus. Focus is locked on Thursday's release of U.S....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near highs as bond yields dip

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - World stocks hovered near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden’s stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as future inflation pressures ease. A little noticed ruling by...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

US stock indexes are mixed, while ‘meme’ stocks swing again

Major U.S. indexes were mixed Wednesday as modest gains from health care and big technology companies offset declines in banks and other parts of the market. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500 rose...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower as Investor Focus Turns to Inflation Data

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Consolidation Ahead of ECB Talks

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2250 (R1). Set a stop-loss at 1.2200. Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2100. Set a stop-loss at 1.2250. The EUR/USD price was little changed in the American and Asian sessions as attention shifted to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision and US inflation data. It is trading at 1.2182, which is about 0.70% above the lowest level on Friday.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

US indexes end lower; more volatility for online favorites

A slide in banks and industrial companies nudged stocks on Wall Street to modest losses Wednesday after an early gain faded in the last half-hour of trading. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the "meme" stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia's FX steady as traders hold off bets ahead of US inflation report

BENGALURU (June 8): Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady on Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of US inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed bag with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns...
Stocksmorns.ca

Asian markets pull back after mixed day on Wall Street

Japan reported that its economy contracted at a 5.1% annual pace in January-March, revised upward from the earlier reported 6.3% contraction. On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 1% instead of the preliminary minus 1.3%. A worsening coronavirus outbreak that has caused the government to declare a partial state of...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asia shares pare gains on caution, oil falls again

HONG KONG (June 8): Asia stocks reversed early gains on Tuesday, with traders sidelined ahead of US inflation data and a European monetary policy meeting this week while oil prices lost more ground on worries over the fragile state of the global recovery. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher With Tech Extending Gains

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday, with technology shares on course to lead gains. The broad S&P 500 index opened 0.21% higher. The Nasdaq-100 rose 0.47%, pointing to a third consecutive day of gains for large technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was relatively flat, up 0.06%. On Monday, the...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open mixed on Tuesday as investors await more clues on the outlook for inflation and central bank stimulus. Asian markets traded mixed as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs of a strong economic recovery. The dollar rose against the yen after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar as markets eye U.S. inflation data

* Gold will struggle to maintain gains above $1,900/oz - analyst. * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fell 0.6% on Monday (Updates prices) June 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data due later this week to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve’s steer on monetary policy.
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

World shares mixed as investors await inflation updates

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Tuesday, with European indexes mostly higher after a downbeat session in Asia. Benchmarks fell in Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in London and Paris. U.S. futures declined. In a subdued opening to the week in New York, the S&P 500...
Stockskdow.biz

Asian shares edge lower after mixed finish on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in Asia on Tuesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs the recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai and Seoul. Sydney was higher. In a subdued...
Marketslatinamericanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

CHICAGO, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 4.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.23 percent, to close at 1,894.4 dollars per ounce. Positive economic data...