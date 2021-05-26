Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Summer Travel: Expert Says Book Early, Be Flexible

By Jim Maurice
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 25 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Memorial Day weekend upon us, it's time for the busy summer travel season and it is looking pretty good that this will actually be a busy year for travel after the pandemic halted most Americans' travel plans last summer. Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor of...

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Waterloo, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Lost Island In the Running For America’s Top Waterpark!

Every year, thousands of people from the Midwest make the trek to Waterloo, Iowa to Lost Island Waterpark. And for good reason! If you haven't been, you're missing out on one of the best outdoor waterparks in the area. Each year USA Today nominates the best waterparks in the country, and again in 2021, Lost Island Waterpark is up for your vote for the Best Outdoor Waterpark in the nation!
PoliticsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Here’s Everything Happening This Weekend

It started off as a curious Facebook post, where I asked a simple question: What's happening in your town this weekend? Almost immediately, we had over 100 comments. I do have to say, it took only eight comments before a reference to 'Gunshots or Fireworks' was mentioned, and that cracked me up.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Apparently Iowa Is Just Average Looking

Usually our friends over at Zippa create fun rankings of states. They have had the best states to live in, the most fun states, and many others, but they held nothing back with this one. They ranked states based on how attractive they are. Iowa and Illinois are just solid average looking states apparently.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Science Finally Proves Almost No State Loves Bacon More Than Iowa

I'm almost embarrassed to share this since most of us in Iowa know this already. Science has finally proven that no state loves bacon more than Iowa. Almost. Big thanks to Zippia. They have shared what I believe may be the most profound map in Iowa bacon history. It documents how much each state loves bacon. The bluer the better which is why Iowa is practically royal blue on their map.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Small Town Iowa: Visit the Glow-in-the-Dark Trail in Vinton

If you're looking for something fun to do with your family this summer, pick out a small town in Iowa and go explore. Most of them have several unique things to offer. You can fill up your day relatively inexpensively. Plan a day trip to an area town's swimming pool, and I bet you'll find a nice playground, a park to play in, and maybe even a "splash pad" as well. Then stroll down Main Street, and check out the locally-owned "mom & pop" stores and maybe even find an ice cream shop. After all that, the kids will be too tired to complain about being bored.
LifestylePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Unpopular Opinion: Courtlin Isn’t a Fan of Summer

Just like most people who live in the Midwest, I always get excited when the weather starts to warm up, but then I very quickly remember why I prefer the spring and the fall. I know people are going to be mad at me for this, but I kind of think summer sucks a little bit. Don't get me wrong, there are some things I enjoy about summer. I love going out to eat on a patio, fair food, the abundance of outdoor concerts, and having a beer at a bonfire when the sun goes down, but I would enjoy those things much more if it wasn't so dang hot! Honestly, I think I would be happiest if the temperature never went above 60 degrees. No judgement to all of the summer-lovers out there, but if you think I'm nuts, just let me explain why I have this unpopular opinion:
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Another Cedar Rapids Pool Opening This Month

Another place to cool off is opening in Cedar Rapids as summer heats up. We told you back in March, the City of Cedar Rapids' plans to open up pools again for the summer. Noelridge Aquatic Center was the first to open up on Memorial Day weekend and it was packed with swimmers ready to jump in. They had huge lines and crowds throughout the entire weekend, as it was the only pool in the area open. Well, hopefully those lines will get a little smaller as more pools open throughout the area to take in swimmers.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

This Might Be the Most Popular Place to Get Taco Pizza In Iowa

One of my favorite discoveries ever since I moved to Iowa has been a classic Midwest delicacy; taco pizza. I've been on a bit of a mission to find the best taco pizza in the area. Back home on the East Coast, the closest thing we have to taco pizza is a walking taco. My mind was blown when I saw you could put all of the good parts of a taco on a pizza.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Have You Tried the Most Delicious Donut in Iowa?

National Donut Day was celebrated all across the United States back on June 4th, but we're still celebrating here in Eastern Iowa!. The website Love Food recently published their list of the best donut in every state, and the pick for Iowa isn't too far of a drive from Cedar Rapids. Now, it's important to note that Love Food didn't explain exactly how they came up with their list, the article simply says they "scoured the country," but we're going to trust that they did thorough research.
EconomyPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Why are Millions of Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies Still Unsold?

We usually report on shortages of items during the pandemic, but today comes news of a shocking surplus. Iowa's News Now via the Associated Press says there are some 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies still unsold!. What caused such a concerning shortage?. There is certainly no shortage of...