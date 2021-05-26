Summer Travel: Expert Says Book Early, Be Flexible

Just like most people who live in the Midwest, I always get excited when the weather starts to warm up, but then I very quickly remember why I prefer the spring and the fall. I know people are going to be mad at me for this, but I kind of think summer sucks a little bit. Don't get me wrong, there are some things I enjoy about summer. I love going out to eat on a patio, fair food, the abundance of outdoor concerts, and having a beer at a bonfire when the sun goes down, but I would enjoy those things much more if it wasn't so dang hot! Honestly, I think I would be happiest if the temperature never went above 60 degrees. No judgement to all of the summer-lovers out there, but if you think I'm nuts, just let me explain why I have this unpopular opinion: