Connecticut State

Op-Ed: Is West Hartford the Republican Party’s Turning Point?

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Wharton, an associate professor and associate dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at Southern Connecticut State University, and a frequent guest on NPR’s ‘Wheelhouse’ radio show, grew up in West Hartford. Wharton was former chairman of the New Haven Republican Town Committee and Connecticut Republican State Central Committee member. He wrote this column for CTNewsJunkie.com, where it originally appeared.

