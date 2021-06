Oconee County deputies and jail guards were recognized at a promotions ceremony this week, conducted by the sheriff’s office. Promoted to the rank of corporal were master patrol deputies Chris Johnson of the Delta Shift and Andrew Marcengill of the Alpha Shift. Recognized were the following patrol deputies: Brandon Justice of the Charlie Shift, Brandon Collins of the Bravo Shift, Billy Lee of the Delta Shift, and David Scelaf of the Alpha Shift. Detention center officer Wayne Hill was promoted to corporal on the Bravo Shift.