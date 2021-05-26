Cancel
West Hartford, CT

KO Power of Women Teams up with Dignity Grows for an Impactful Cause

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents and staff at West Hartford’s Kingswood Oxford School put together care packages for individuals in need. On Wednesday, May 12, over 20 members of the Kingswood Oxford School Power of Women including students, faculty, and staff, came together in West Hartford to put together over 125 tote bags for a local non-profit called Dignity Grows. The mission of the organization is to provide individuals in need with essential comprehensive personal hygiene products, so they can attend school and work and participate in community life without interruption.

