Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Thousands of jellyfish wash up on Georgia shoreline

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaME1_0aC9WVzK00

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Thousands of cannonball jellyfish washed ashore Friday on Tybee Island and other Georgia beaches.

The smack of jellyfish was several yards across and went along the entire coast, the Savannah Morning News reported.

“It was a little intimidating, honestly, because I’ve never seen that,” Jodi Moody said. “And I do walk at the beach pretty frequently for years now, and had not seen that.”

The jellyfish species is a common sight, just not in such exponential numbers, WSBTV reported.

“It happens every year, maybe not as concentrated in one single area as that,” Shawn Gillen, Tybee Island city manager, told the Savannah Morning News. “They wash up on the beach and they get stranded there and become food for the birds and the crabs. And then the next tide will wash them out or they’ll get buried in the sand. We just let nature take its course.”

Cannonball jellyfish, the most commonly found jellies on the southeast coast, are typically found in estuaries and salt water. They do not sting but they carry a toxin that can cause heart problems or an allergic reaction in people and animals, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

They do not swim. Rather they float along where the winds and tides take them. A strong wind Friday pushed them ashore. They were also found along other Georgia beaches, state officials said.

“It’s just a regular occurrence,” Tyler Jones, a spokesman for the Department of Natural Resources, told the Morning News. “It isn’t like a sign of the apocalypse or anything.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tybee Island, GA
Lifestyle
City
Tybee Island, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Tybee Island, GA
Government
Tybee Island, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannonball Jellyfish#Shoreline#Beaches#Salt Water#Water Problems#Water Resources#Wsbtv#Savannah Morning News#The Morning News#Cox Media Group#Jellyfish Jamboree#Estuaries#Woman Spots#Food#Wsbtv#Wsb Tv#Heart Problems#State Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WGAU

Michigan firefighters save baby raccoon stuck in sewer cover

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Animals have been known to wiggle into some small places, but one baby raccoon found itself in a tight spot Tuesday. Firefighters in suburban Detroit were called to rescue a raccoon with its head stuck in a sewer cover, MLive reported. Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

2 passengers on Celebrity Millennium cruise test positive

The first cruise ship sailing out of North America since the coronavirus pandemic was declared last year encountered some troubled waters. Cruise officials confirmed Thursday that two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millennium cruise tested positive for COVID-19, WTVJ reported. The two guests, who were sharing a stateroom, are asymptomatic and...
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Florida bans 'critical race theory' from its classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida's state Board of Education banned “critical race theory” from public school classrooms Thursday, adopting new rules it said would shield schoolchildren from curricula that could “distort historical events.”. Florida's move was widely expected as a national debate intensifies about how race should be used...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateWJCL

Officials: Fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia

Fentanyl overdoses are spreading across Georgia. Some people are taking pills sold to them as Xanax or Percocet. Officials say they are finding overdose clusters around Savannah and Columbus. Most cases initially were found around Augusta. The state Public Health Department warned of the problem in April. From Jan. 1...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia Stategeorgiahealthnews.com

Demand for COVID vaccine dropping in Georgia

Five months after COVID vaccines rolled out in Chatham County and an initial shortage made for long lines at the local health department in January and February, supply is no longer a problem. But demand is.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Skyrocketing home prices further deepens Savannah's affordability crisis

City officials must take action needed soon to address Savannah housing affordability issues as values and rents climb. This is a column by City Talk's Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News. In a recent column, I discussed the excellent work so far by the volunteer 40-member...
WJCL

Conflicting mask ordinances on city and county level in Georgia

The new CDC mask wearing guidance is being met with mixed reactions from Georgia officials. The Chatham County Commission has adopted the new guidance into their mask ordinance, while Savannah officials have kept their ordinance the same despite the new recommendation. Commissioner Chester Ellis says the new guidance could be...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

SCCPSS holding in-person graduations this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County high school seniors will be walking across the stage starting Monday to receive their diplomas. This will be the first in-person graduation ceremony to be held in a year because of the pandemic. Many of the seniors WTOC spoke with said the hardest part...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.