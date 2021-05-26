Cancel
The Latest: NBA's Bucks boosting attendance at Fiserv Forum

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
13 days ago
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uo8eO_0aC9WU6b00

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Milwaukee Bucks say they’ll have a fan capacity of 16,500 for each of their remaining home playoff games at Fiserv Forum.

That's almost a full house. The arena has a capacity of 17,341. Bucks officials say they’re making the move in accordance with Milwaukee Health Department guidelines.

The Bucks had been approved to play in front of about 9,100 fans for the opening two games of their first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat.

Fans will still be required to wear face masks except when they’re eating or drinking.

The Heat already had announced they would be playing their home playoff games in front of up to 17,000 fans.

The Heat host the Bucks on Thursday in Game 3 of a series Milwaukee leads 2-0.

___

Kentucky plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for Wildcats football games this fall along with restoring other fan activities and traditions.

Attendance was limited to 20% last season in the 61,000-seat stadium with multiple coronavirus protocols in place. A release on Wednesday from the school said the intent is to return to a traditional game-day environment based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart says that means the “return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays.”

___

The home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will now permit 10,500 fans for playoff games, which is 57.3% of the overall venue capacity at Ball Arena.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced Wednesday it had received approval to raise attendance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The capacity was limited to 7,750 fans for the Avalanche’s opening two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they swept a first-round series with St. Louis. It was the same capacity when the Nuggets split the first two home games against Portland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

