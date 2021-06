Runs, runs, pitching, pitching, blah blah LET’S TALK ABOUT THAT BOTTOM OF THE SEVENTH. Few things in baseball are worse when they are happening to your team yet amazing when it benefits your team than a pitcher losing every bit of feel for his pitches on the mound. Today that Tyler Chatwood putting out an ABP on any pitch that could find the zone. He found none, ended up walking in four straight batters — including the tying run — to set up the game-winning sacrifice fly.