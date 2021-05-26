Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Group of men sexually assault teen in Central Park

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - A teenager was allegedly gang-raped in an early morning attack in Central Park. The NYPD says it happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday near 72nd St. and West Drive. The 19-year-old victim was walking in the park when a group of about five males attacked her. Get breaking...

www.fox5ny.com
View All 135 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Nypd#Teen#Assault#Early Morning#Nypd#Fox5ny News#Ems#Mt Sinai Hospital#Men#Police#Attack#Walking#West Drive#72nd St#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...