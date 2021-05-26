Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Oliver Glasner leaves Wolfsburg to coach Frankfurt

dailyjournal.net
 13 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany — Oliver Glasner was hired to coach Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, less than two weeks after his Wolfsburg team secured a place in the Champions League. Glasner had just led Wolfsburg to fourth place in the Bundesliga, one spot above Frankfurt, to qualify for Europe’s premier competition. Wolfsburg...

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Adi Hütter
Person
Oliver Glasner
Person
Fredi Bobic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolfsburg#Borussia Dortmund#The Champions League#The Europa League#Austrian#Ap#Coach Eintracht Frankfurt#Leipzig#Clubs#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Jill Roord agrees to join VfL Wolfsburg

Jill Roord is set to leave at the end of the season to join German top division side VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee. Jill joined us from German outfit Bayern Munich back in May 2019, and will depart north London having currently made a total of 50 appearances. The...
SoccerBBC

Jill Roord: Arsenal and Netherlands midfielder joins Wolfsburg

Jill Roord is leaving Women's Super League club Arsenal to join German side VfL Wolfsburg. The Frauen Bundesliga outfit, who have won the Women's Champions League twice, will pay the Gunners an undisclosed fee for the midfielder. The 24-year-old has made 50 appearances for the north London club in all...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Leeds United and Everton keen on Wolfsburg attacker Josip Brekalo

Everton and Leeds United are keen on signing Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo this summer, according to Express Sports. The Croatian international has been in fine form in the Bundesliga this term, scoring seven goals and assisting thrice in 28 league games. Bayern Munich and Napoli are also keen on the...
Soccerwsn.com

RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Prediction, Odds & Picks

RB Leipzig are within touching distance of finishing as Bundesliga runners-up Wolfsburg have their fate in their own hands in the Champions League race. Julian Nagelsmann is taking charge of Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena for the last time. Bet on RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg, Here!. RB Leipzig vs...
UEFAUEFA

Barcelona triumph: 2020/21 Women's Champions League at a glance

Barcelona become 8th different champions in 20th season. First winners from Spain, joining England, France, Germany, Sweden. (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg) Beaten semi-finalists: Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain. Beaten quarter-finalists: Lyon (holders), Manchester City, Rosengård, Wolfsburg. 6 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona) 6 Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 5. Lieke Martens (Barcelona) 5. Sam Mewis (Manchester...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Wolfsburg boss does not think Borussia Dortmund can afford Maxence Lacroix

VfL Wolfsburg boss Jörg Schmadtke does not think that Borussia Dortmund have the financial means to sign Maxence Lacroix this summer. Maxence Lacroix has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in recent months, with reports claiming that incoming head coach Marco Rose is a big fan of the defender. But it still remains to be seen whether the Black and Yellows can afford his signature during this period of financial uncertainty.
UEFAESPN

Wolfsburg clinch last Champions League berth despite draw at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at second-placed RB Leipzig on Sunday but still earned a Champions League spot for next season after making sure of a top-four finish. With one game left in the season Wolfsburg are in fourth place,...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Bayern wait on record-chasing Lewandowski as top-four race hots up

There are question marks over Robert Lewandowski's fitness as newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich head to Freiburg on Saturday, when he could equal or beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season. Lewandowski only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday. Bayern insisted he trained "a little...
UEFAfearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Borussia Dortmund clinch UCL With a Game to Spare

Borussia Dortmund went into the weekend knowing that a victory ensured qualification into next season's Champions League. It was a rare victory by neighbors Schalke that did BVB a huge favor: defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on Saturday, giving Dortmund a chance to clinch a spot in the top four with a win. However, after the DFB-Pokal victory midweek, Dortmund were ripe for a let down against relegation safe Mainz. Thankfully, Edin Terzic was able to motivate the squad to go again and Dortmund put in a strong performance away to Mainz, beating the Carnevale club 3-1. Goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus, and Julian Brandt ensured victory, before a silly handball by Thorgan Hazard gave Robin Quaison a consolation penalty in stoppage time.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification on Sunday, while Hamburger SV’s hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year. Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both sides will finish among the top four to qualify...
SoccerFrankfort Times

Wolfsburg wins women's German Cup for 7th year in a row

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Ewa Pajor scored the only goal of the game in extra time as Wolfsburg lifted the women’s German Cup for the seventh year in a row Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. After an attritional 90 minutes, Wolfsburg was down to 10 players in...
Soccerchatsports.com

Nicklas Bendtner confirms his retirement from playing at the age of 33 but former Arsenal, Juventus and Wolfsburg insists he wants to become a COACH as 'that way, I will always be a part of football'

Former Arsenal, Juventus and Wolfsburg forward Nicklas Bendtner has confirmed his retirement from playing at the age of 33. He said: 'I miss it every day, but I am also aware that there is an end date in this job. I think I'll spend a lot of time understanding that it's really over now. Now I will find something else that gives me what football has given me in all the years.
Soccerwcn247.com

Bayern Munich wins women's Bundesliga, ends Wolfburg's reign

MUNICH (AP) — Germany midfielder Linda Dallmann has scored twice to help Bayern Munich win the women’s Bundesliga title with a 4-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt. An own-goal from Laura Störzel and last-minute goal from Lea Schüller ensured Bayern finished the season with 61 points. That's two more than Wolfsburg. Wolfsburg's 8-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen couldn’t prevent the end of its four-year reign as German champion. Bayern lost only once in the 12-team division all season and then kept Wolfsburg at bay with a 1-1 draw in the 20th round last month. Hoffenheim finished third to qualify for the Champions League with Bayern and Wolfsburg.
Premier Leagueanalyticsfc.co.uk

TransferLab’s Bundesliga Team of the Season 20/21

Luke Griffin builds a Premier League team of the season using TransferLab. It’s been a very enjoyable Bundesliga season. While the title race wasn’t as competitive as you’d probably like, the race for the European spots was tight and the relegation battle went down to the final day. Werder Bremen’s loss to Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln’s win over doomed Schalke settled the relegation places, while Armenia Bielefeld’s win over VfB Stuttgart kept them up.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League final result and reaction tonight

Chelsea face Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on Sunday night.The match takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden, with either winner set to break the five-year stranglehold on the competition which Lyon have had, after winning from 2016 through to 2020.Barcelona did make the final two years ago, losing on that occasion, but they have been unstoppable domestically with a record of 26 wins from 26 games in the Primera Division.Chelsea, meanwhile, won the WSL by two points ahead of rivals Man City, who Barcelona knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this season.They followed that up by beating PSG in the semis, while Chelsea saw off last year’s losing finalists Wolfsburg in the last eight and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona below.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Inter coach Conte to leave club after winning Serie A title

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade. Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Yardbarker

Head coach Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent

Inter later confirmed Conte's departure. Sky explains that Conte will accept a buyout of seven million euros (roughly $8.5 million) for the final year of his Inter contract. The report continues Inter wanted Conte to cut his wage bill by around 15-20% and raise close to $100 million via player sales during the summer transfer window.