Oliver Glasner leaves Wolfsburg to coach Frankfurt

Chelsea face Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on Sunday night.The match takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden, with either winner set to break the five-year stranglehold on the competition which Lyon have had, after winning from 2016 through to 2020.Barcelona did make the final two years ago, losing on that occasion, but they have been unstoppable domestically with a record of 26 wins from 26 games in the Primera Division.Chelsea, meanwhile, won the WSL by two points ahead of rivals Man City, who Barcelona knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this season.They followed that up by beating PSG in the semis, while Chelsea saw off last year’s losing finalists Wolfsburg in the last eight and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona below.