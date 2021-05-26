Cancel
16th Annual BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship set for Lake Murray today & tomorrow

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCollege fishing’s longest-running National Championship is set to be contested on Lake Murray in South Carolina May 26 & 27. The 2021 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship will mark the 16th edition of this prestigious event. From day one, BoatUS has worked hand in hand with the Association of Collegiate Anglers to provide college student anglers with the tools, resources, and platform to fish competitively on a national level. “16 years ago…this all started with the hope of growing competitive fishing at the college level and providing student anglers with a platform to compete and socialize with fellow anglers,” noted Wade Middleton, ACA Director and President of CarecoTV. “None of this would have been possible without the support of BoatUS. Back in 2005, they made a sizeable investment of time and money into this demographic of the sport, and anglers competing in this year’s Championship owe a great deal of thanks to BoatUS for its unwavering support through the years.” Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) is the nation’s largest recreational boating advocacy, services, and safety group making boating better for America’s recreational boaters. BoatUS provides a range of benefits and services, representation for boaters’ rights, and offers many savings opportunities to more than 700,000 members. BoatUS also works with the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation to educate new boaters, keep boaters safe and waters clean through its Boating Safety and Education programs.

