Hillsborough Seeks Virtual Public Input On Big Bend Road Safety Project

Hillsborough County, Fla. (May 18, 2021) – Hillsborough County is seeking input from the public on the proposed Big Bend Road Project Design and Environment Study. Big Bend Rd. is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Hillsborough County, and the proposed widening planned for the roadway is focused on making Big Bend safer for all users. It includes new shared-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as mid-block crossings for pedestrian safety.