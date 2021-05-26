Cancel
Naples, FL

Video of Naples woman helping ducks goes viral

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kU2az_0aC9VzJD00

NAPLES, Fl. (WBBH) — A video of a Naples woman stopping traffic on U.S. 41 to let a mother duck and her ducklings cross the road has been seen by millions of people all around the world.

Jessica Unda and her mother were driving down the busy highway last week when they noticed a mother duck in distress, stranded in the median.

“Oh my gosh, ducks are in the middle of the road,” said Unda recalling her mother’s reaction.

The duo turned around to help save the family of ducks.

“I was like, mom you have to turn around and we have to go help those ducks,” said Unda.

Her actions, filmed by her mother while still in the car, went viral on social media. Millions of viewers watched the moment she stopped traffic to let the ducks waddle across U.S. 41.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

“I just like held my hand out and I was actually pretty shocked, because the second I did that she just knew and immediately started crossing the road,” said Unda.

The mother duck was followed closely by more than a dozen ducklings.

“That seemed unnatural for a momma to have that many babies,” said Unda. “Maybe she took on some other ducklings that weren’t her own.”

Admittedly, Unda tells NBC-2 people were confused why she was stopping traffic.

“When you saw me do my thumbs up, it’s because all the people in the cars were like waving and putting their thumbs up for me,” she said.

The ducks were trying to cross the road to get to a nature preserve near the Gulf Coast Town Center, according to Unda.

“I knew they were headed to a safe place,” she said. I don’t regret it. I would do it again.”

Sanibel, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Two sea turtles in recovery at CROW on Sanibel

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Two sea turtles are in recovery at the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel. A green sea turtle was rescued on May 21 after it was found floating and suffering from symptoms of red tide. Wildlife experts said the turtle also had a shell deformity that could have been the result of a birth defect or past trauma.
Florida StatePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Florida scientists find rare bee species in new locations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Museum of Natural History scientists have found the first nest of Florida’s extraordinarily rare blue calamintha bee and added a new location to its known range: the Ocala National Forest. They also confirmed the insect feeds on a second, but highly endangered, host plant. Researchers...
Sanibel, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Three hawk nestlings released after recovering at CROW

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three nestling red-shouldered hawks were released back into the wild after being admitting to a Sanibel wildlife hospital. The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife said two of the nestlings were found in a parking lot. Veterinarians said they were healthy babies but were underweight. CROW...
Naples, FLPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bear found wandering near Naples homes

NAPLES. Fla. – A 300-pound bear was found wandering near Central Avenue and Gulf Shore Boulevard in Naples. The Naples Police Department is in the area and said the bear was running around residents backyards and going into pools. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also on scene.