Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Josh Rogin: Members of the Biden Administration Privately Admit the WHO Investigation Is A Fools Errand

Radio NB
 2021-05-26

Josh Rogin spoke to Brian Kilmeade about wasting a year looking for evidence into the origins of the coronavirus. Rogin says if we want to get to the bottom of this we need to admit the WHO can’t be trusted after they hired corrupt and conflicted scientists to investigate the origins. Rogin says members of the Biden administration have privately admitted to him that they know the WHO investigation is going to be a dead end and fool’s errand. Rogin believes if the Biden Administration would lead an investigation into the origins of the virus the rest of the world would follow.

radionb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Health
WHO
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Graham calls cartels, Taliban, China ‘winners’ in Biden administration

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the Biden administration Tuesday of practicing “incompetent domestic and foreign policy” that is only benefiting criminals and US adversaries. “All these policies are blowing up in the Biden-Harris administration’s face,” Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “Six months since they’ve been in charge — let’s name the winners in the past six months.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to evacuate Afghans who helped US

The Biden administration is preparing to move Afghan interpreters and others who assisted American military efforts to other countries while it processes applications to relocate them to the U.S., a senior administration official and two congressional sources confirmed Thursday. The move comes amid reports that U.S. intelligence agencies assess the...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger Tapped For Biden Administration Post

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the nomination of Captain Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger to an ambassador-level position as part of his first slate of political ambassadorships, which also includes two high-profile former Obama cabinet officials. Key Facts. Sullenberger has been tapped as U.S. representative to the Council of the International...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration cancels Trump limits on asylum eligibility

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday rolled back a pair of Trump administration legal decisions that had narrowed access to the U.S. asylum system, where caseloads have ballooned in recent years from soaring numbers of claims. Garland’s decisions vacated Trump-era rulings that had limited asylum eligibility for immigrants fleeing gangs...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Angrily Called Biden A ‘Mental Retard’ While Trailing In Polls, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump was so furious with poor polling numbers in early 2020, he lashed out at White House staff by asking how he could be losing to a "mental retard"—referring to then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to a Vanity Fair report—with the encounter set to be outlined in an upcoming book detailing the Trump White House during the presidential campaign.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.