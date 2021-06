Wendell Verret, chairman of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, announced today that Janet Faulk-Gonzales is stepping down from her position as President/CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. “Janet has played a critical role in the development and success of the local chamber and we wish her the best of luck as she and her husband relocate to be nearer their family.The Board of Director’s wishes to be thank her for her thirteen years of dedicated service.”