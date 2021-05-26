Cancel
'Friends: The Reunion': A Meandering Trip Down Memory Lane

By Alan Sepinwall
New Haven Register
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMidway through Friends: The Reunion, the six Friends stars are sitting on the recreated set of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, recalling the strange moment in their lives when Friends exploded from successful sitcom into world-dominating pop-culture phenomenon. “No one was going through what we were going through,” observes David Schwimmer. “Our family couldn’t relate. Our friends — our closest friends — couldn’t relate. They were there for us, but the only people who really knew what it was like were the other five.”

TV SeriesLake County News

‘Friends’ takes a nostalgic trip; Ovation TV preview

Running on NBC for 10 seasons and a total of 236 episodes, “Friends” gained acclaim as a sitcom about the lives of six close friends in their 20s and 30s living and working in Manhattan. On HBO Max, the six primary cast members return after seventeen years for “Friends: The...
TV Showsimdb.com

Friends Reunion: The One Where the Cast Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

What, you thought we’d seen the last of the Friends reunion?. Three weeks after HBO Max’s buzzed-about special, James Corden revealed additional footage with the cast filmed exclusively for CBS’ Late Late Show — including a sort of Carpool Karaoke segment. More from TVLineNCIS: Hawai'i Kicks Off Production With Traditional...
TV Seriestheknightnews.com

Friends reunion review: Could it be any more nostalgic?

Seventeen years after the finale aired, the six stars of “Friends” came together for a long-awaited reunion that premiered on HBOMax. The cast of the iconic sitcom met on the set of their show to reminisce about the ten seasons that kick-started their careers. The special is nearly two hours of nostalgia, filled with table reads, interviews, and a few inside-scoop stories from filming the show.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
TV SeriesCollider

Watch the Cast of 'Lucifer' Take You Down Memory Lane in Table Read of Pilot Episode

Lucifer has become a show that fans helped to give new life to when Fox canceled the series. Since then, it has found a home on Netflix and for Netflix's Geeked Week, the cast joined together to do a virtual table read for the pilot episode. Including stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and more, the group all got together to read the introduction to the world of Lucifer Morningstar together.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Proves Being Funny Isn’t Effortless

The one where the cast reflects on being global TV sensations — and all the pressure that comes along with it. All good things are doomed to come to an end, and it is exactly at this end where Ben Winston’s “Friends: The Reunion” picks up. The special, filmed in April and made available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, opens with a scene from the “Friends” series finale. All over again, fans watch their favorite characters say goodbye to their New York City apartment and head off into their new lives.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston ‘Didn’t Understand’ Matthew Perry’s ‘Level of Anxiety’ During ‘Friends’

Learning something. Despite knowing Matthew Perry for over 25 years, Jennifer Aniston still discovered new details about her former costar during the Friends reunion. “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” the Morning Show star, 52, said during the Thursday, June 24, episode of the Today show. “[But it] makes a lot of sense.”
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant On Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston recalled the “rudest” guest on “Friends”

“Friends” It is known as one of the most famous sitcoms of all time: 25 years after the first broadcast of the show, it continues to add millions of fans around the world. The reunion episode was recently premiered by HBO Max where the protagonists relived the most iconic moments and now Jennifer Aniston made an unexpected confession about the “rudest” guest.
TV Seriestheboxhouston.com

The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On E!’s ‘Reunion Road Trip’

E! Entertainment’s series “Reunion Road Trip” caught up with the cast of A Different World and writer Susan Fales. The cast and crew talk about how important it was to discuss current events and relevant subject matter on the show. The hit family sitcom The Cosby Show created a spinoff show to follow Denise Huxtable, who enters the predominantly Black and fictional college Hillman College. A Different World follows a group of Hillman students who were working through their Black college woes and adulthood simultaneously.
Celebritiesmytalk1071.com

Jennifer Aniston was unaware Matthew Perry suffered feelings of ‘self-torture’ on ‘Friends’ set

Jennifer Aniston wasn’t aware of the “level of self-torture” her former co-star Matthew Perry faced while making their hit show “Friends.”. The actress appeared alongside Matthew for ten seasons of the popular comedy between 1994 and 2004, but it was only during the filming of Friends: The Reunion show that she realised how much he suffered inwardly in a bid to entertain audiences.