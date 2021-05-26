Cancel
NFL

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady get new foes in latest version of 'The Match'

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers are set to join the next iteration of “The Match.”. The reigning U.S. Open champion and NFL MVP will face PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, it was announced on Wednesday. The fourth edition of the made-for-TV event will take place...

Tom Brady homeless? Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion

Tom Brady's tenancy in Tampa is ongoing, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner needs a new place to rest his head at night. Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter sold the mansion Brady and his family rented for the past year. Tampa.com reported Jeter sold the seven-bedroom waterfront estate for well under asking price at $22.5 million. The property was listed for $29 million.
Brady, Rodgers, and Mickelson to Compete in Next 'The Match' Golf Event

Aaron Rodgers will get the chance to avenge his recent NFC Championship Game loss to Tom Brady, but it won't be on the gridiron. Brady and Rodgers will appear in the next edition of Capital One'sThe Match, with Brady once again teaming with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and Rodgers pairing up with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, both PGATour.com and Bleacher Report confirmed in news releases for the event.
Aaron Rodgers to Participate in The Match (Against Tom Brady)

Those on the Aaron Rodgers watch got a bit of news on Wednesday... just not about anything to do with football. It was announced that on July 6, Rodgers will team up with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau to take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickeson and Uggs model Tom Brady.
Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Phil Mickelson to team up again with NFL great Tom Brady in charity showdown vs Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers as US PGA Championship winner warns 'we're ready to settle unfinished business' ahead of fourth edition of 'The Match'

Fresh from his stunning US PGA Championship win on Sunday, Phil Mickelson has announced he will participate in the fourth edition of Capital One's 'The Match' alongside previous partner and NFL icon Tom Brady. Golf's oldest major winner Mickelson, 50, and Brady will come up against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron...
‘The Match’ Featuring Tom Brady, To Be Hosted At Big Sky

Now I am wondering if it's possible to get tickets to this incredible matchup because this will be a can't miss event. 406 MT Sports is reporting a new edition of 'The Match' is coming up on Tuesday, July 6th and it will be broadcasted live from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. The golfers that will be featured will be the duo of PGA star Phil Mickelson and NFL superstar Tom Brady versus NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau.
USGA gives Phil Mickelson special exemption into 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines

The USGA has extended Phil Mickelson a special exemption to compete in the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif., from June 17-20. The 50-year-old Mickelson is a six-time US Open runner-up, boasting the most second-place finishes in championship history. Mickelson would have had to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking by the cutoff date to earn an invitation or otherwise go through the 36-hole final qualifying process.
Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA's worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
No knee brace for Tom Brady in latest workout video

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that he thinks quarterback Tom Brady will be doing a lot of coaching at next week’s minicamp because he’s still working his way back from left knee surgery, but Brady’s own workouts aren’t slowing down as a result of the knee. After...