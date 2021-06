Legendary Hollywood actor James Dean is often remembered as a cultural icon of teenage disillusionment and rebellion. However, the enigmatic actor was probably more passionate about car racing, which ultimately took his life at the tender age of 24. Warner Brothers had even barred the Hollywood star from motorsport while filming the movie Giant during the summer of 1955, but that didn’t really stop Dead from racing. Just nine days after he traded his Speedster for a 550 Spyder, Dean was involved in an accident on his way to a race in Salinas, California, in his new race car. Dean was killed in the collision with a Ford Tudor at an intersection, while his passenger – friend and mechanic Rolf Wütherich – was injured severely, but he survived.