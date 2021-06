INFLUENCER: CODE D'AZUR's Jeroen Thissen and Erik Rave on key lessons they picked up while developing voice services. While everybody is talking about how ‘voice is coming!’ and ‘the rise of the smart speaker market in China’, there’s far less talk about the actual lessons from developing voice applications. That’s why, after three years of developing Google Actions for brands such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and LeasePlan, we wanted to share six things we've learned in six short articles. The first lesson may be obvious, but it’s a very important one if you’re considering starting to work with the medium: It’s not advertising.