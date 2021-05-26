Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Avoid Contact with Young Animals

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Daily News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year when North Dakota Game and Fish Department game wardens, biologists and other staff across the state handle an influx of calls about young animals. From seemingly abandoned deer fawns, to birds that fell from a nest, to a mother duck trying to lead her brood across a crowded city parking lot, people care about North Dakota wildlife and want to do what they can to help when these situations arise. However, the best thing to do in almost all such cases is to simply leave the young animal alone. While that is not always an easy thing to do, it helps to know that an animal has much better odds of surviving long-term in the wild if left alone. That’s not to say that every animal that “appears” to be left alone will survive. But then again, not every young animal that looks like it could use some help needs it.

www.wahpetondailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Animal#Fish And Wildlife#Birds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsMountain Mail

Animal bonding

Today there is an increased recognition of the bonding process between man and animals. Pets are now referred to in politically correct circles as companion animals. Companion. By definition: an associate, a comrade. It’s not a bad choice of words in a world where families get fractionated, children leave home,...
Animalshorseandrider.com

Contact with the Bridle Reins

Keeping contact with the bridle reins will help a young horse understand the cues you ask once he's ready to start working live cattle. Winston explains the difference between pulling on the horse and having constant contact with the bridle reins. When you have good constant contact with the horse during training, you are in a better position to move the horse wherever he needs to go.
Pocatello, IDeastidahonews.com

Officials issue warning after two deer-dog altercations

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. For the second time in a week, a deer-dog altercation in the Johnny Creek area has been reported to the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello. In both incidents, homeowners reported encounters between mule deer does and pet...
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

Adoptable animals

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Happy, a large, adult male pit bull terrier mix. The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

These unappreciated animal dads make big sacrifices for their young

From bullfrogs that build ditches to help their tadpoles to foxes that give their kits “lessons,” some animal fathers are more involved in raising their young than many realize. Male silverback gorillas, with their muscular chest and sharp teeth, emanate raw power—but they can also be total softies when it...
Animalspinejournal.com

Conservation officers remind public to leave fawns, other young animals alone

Conservation Officer Curtis Simonson (International Falls 2) reports having a busy week checking anglers and recreational boating activity on Rainy Lake. Time was spent working ATV complaints in the area along with answering questions regarding the special regulations for walleyes on Rainy Lake. Enforcement action taken this week was for possessing multiple illegal-length walleyes on Rainy Lake. Simonson urges people to take a look at the regulations book before heading out fishing and to call if you have questions about something specific that you can’t find.
Healthopticianonline.net

Independent debunks contact lens misconceptions

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care has carried out a survey into the misinformation and myths around contact lenses in order to change the nation’s perceptions. As part Contact Lens Awareness Month in June, the independent surveyed over 2,000 adults in the UK and highlighted other fraudulent bits of trivia, such as the short memory length of goldfish.
Animalsmovietickets.com

Of Animals and Men

In times of war, the most endangered species was man. Under the Nazis' noses, about 300 people mainly Jews, found shelter at the Warsaw Zoo during the Second World War. Of Animals and Men tells the amazing story of how the Zabinski family; the Warsaw zookeepers helped rescue and hide Jews during these horrid times.
wheatbellyblog.com

Social animal

You already know that humans are social animals. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how awful life can be when we are isolated: loneliness, depression, loss of purpose. We desire, need, and thrive on social interaction. Put aside the forced isolation of the pandemic for the moment. Pandemic issues aside, we...
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Lawton Animal Welfare Is Full of Animals

So I was reading a story about how the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Shelter is currently at such a critical capacity that they're offering 100% free adoptions of all their rescue animals hoping to avoid a mass euthanasia event and figured I'd check to see if Lawton Animal Welfare was experiencing the same thing. Yes and no... maybe a bit of both.
Texas StateKAKE TV

After Texas rains, invasive worm appears. Do NOT cut them in half

(YAHOO/KAKE) - An invasive species of worm has been found in Texas after recent rainfalls forced them out of their underground homes, but nobody is jumping for joy. The worms can be nearly a foot long, and just as creepy as you might imagine. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says...
AnimalsPosted by
Salon

Butterflies are in decline — and that could have dire consequences for life on Earth

Butterflies are a symbol of beauty and metamorphosis, and one of few universally beloved insects. Indeed, few would think twice at squashing a fly or spider, yet butterflies inspire reverence. Both ancient Egyptians and Aztec believed that butterflies would greet the virtuous in the afterlife; multiple cultures around the world associated butterflies with the soul. In Western culture, they're an eternally popular (if clichéd) tattoo decision.
robertjrgraham.com

Avoiding Deception

From the person you’re talking to, to your longtime trusted pal, how can you be so sure that they’re not lying? How many times have you fallen prey to people’s deception?. A caveat: Take note that this list is to detect liars and not for you to practice! Really, can...
Agricultureatchisonglobenow.com

Avoiding Catastrophe

This is the season of busy here in the ag world. It seems as though we are simultaneously in wheat harvest, crop planting, haying and there are always things to do with the livestock. There are never enough hours in the day to get things done, and we catch ourselves working long hours at a frenetic pace. Then you add in what we do in agriculture can be incredibly dangerous, and we are often alone. The bottom line is farming and ranching is always dangerous, but right now it is exceedingly dangerous.
news4sanantonio.com

Ditch the glasses and contacts for good!

It’s time to see 20/20 this summer and forget the hassle of glasses and contacts for good! With ZLasik from Dr. Manrique, you can see get your life back and it’s all blade free, simple, and affordable. Richard Doinoff talked with us this morning about all the benefits of the quick and easy procedure. Give them a call today!
Animalsthe-reporter.net

Avoid Conflicts with Black Bears

State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos urges New Yorkers to take a few simple precautions to avoid conflicts with bears. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
Religionprayerandverse.com

in contact with the Spirit

As I gather the garbage to burn in the fire. but I know that underneath, a few embers continue to burn. I think humanity is like the garbage and the Holy Spirit is like the fire. Just as I gather the garbage to burn in the fire. so may your...