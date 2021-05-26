This Sure Looks Like an Electric Bronco Teaser as Ford Plans Two New EV Platforms by 2025

Calling the Ford Bronco launch “rocky” would be a massive understatement. A few of Ford’s launches in recent memory haven’t been entirely smooth, but the issues surrounding the brand new Ford Bronco take the cake. Owners have reached out to us with a new email they received from the automaker, acknowledging the palpable frustration and — surprisingly — hitting those owners with what, for some, could be an unbearable truth. “We are not yet able to give you a delivery timing update,” the message says.