This Sure Looks Like an Electric Bronco Teaser as Ford Plans Two New EV Platforms by 2025
During Wednesday's Ford+ shareholder event, the Blue Oval announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms that are coming to market by 2025. Expect to see a unique full-size electric pickup base, apparently named TE1 according to Reuters' sources, and flexible architecture for battery-powered all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive vehicles, including commercial vans and what looks like a familiar off-roader.www.msn.com